Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 3,950 ($51.93) price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ULVR. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a GBX 4,400 ($57.85) target price on Unilever plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays PLC set a GBX 4,390 ($57.72) target price on Unilever plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.53) target price on shares of Unilever plc in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Whitman Howard boosted their target price on Unilever plc from GBX 3,800 ($49.96) to GBX 4,350 ($57.19) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Unilever plc to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.96) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,252.18 ($55.91).

Get Unilever plc alerts:

Unilever plc (ULVR) opened at 4371.00 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 122.93 billion. Unilever plc has a one year low of GBX 3,050.50 and a one year high of GBX 4,548.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,414.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,253.26.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Unilever plc (ULVR) Given a GBX 3,950 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/unilever-plc-ulvr-given-a-gbx-3950-price-target-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the.html.

In related news, insider Mary Ma acquired 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,312 ($56.69) per share, for a total transaction of £19,835.20 ($26,078.36). Insiders have purchased a total of 465 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,755 over the last 90 days.

About Unilever plc

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.