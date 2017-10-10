Unilever NV (UNIA) PT Set at €46.00 by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) received a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective from Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNIA. Citigroup Inc. set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Unilever NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Unilever NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Societe Generale set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Unilever NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Unilever NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Unilever NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €51.91 ($61.07).
Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) opened at 50.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €50.06 and its 200 day moving average is €49.25. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of €36.26 and a 12-month high of €51.29. The firm has a market cap of €141.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.72.
About Unilever NV
Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.
