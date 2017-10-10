UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Brown & Brown worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,758,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,836,000 after purchasing an additional 745,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,982,000 after purchasing an additional 213,014 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,133,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Brown & Brown by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,673,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,362,000 after purchasing an additional 388,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,417,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,142,000 after purchasing an additional 95,372 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) opened at 48.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $49.12.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post $1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

In related news, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $839,526.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service company. The Company markets and sells insurance products and services, in the property, casualty and employee benefits areas. It provides its customers with non-investment insurance contracts, as well as other customized risk management products and services.

