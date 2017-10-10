UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products Company (SON)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sonoco Products worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 5,164.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,100,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,419,000 after buying an additional 10,889,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,516,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,591,000 after buying an additional 1,280,470 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,170,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,229,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,665,000 after buying an additional 257,969 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,662,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,346,000 after buying an additional 251,027 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products Company alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-has-4-13-million-holdings-in-sonoco-products-company-son.html.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

In other news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE SON) opened at 51.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54. Sonoco Products Company has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products Company will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company is engaged in manufacturing of industrial and consumer packaging products, and providing packaging services. The Company operates in four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. Its Consumer Packaging segment’s products and services include round composite cans, aluminum, steel and peelable membrane easy-open closures for composite and metal cans; plastic bottles, cups and trays, and printed flexible packaging and global brand management.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.