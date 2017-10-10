UBS AG Analysts Give Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) a $70.00 Price Target

UBS AG set a $70.00 price target on Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, www.tipranks.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mallinckrodt PLC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an outperform rating and issued a $83.50 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mallinckrodt PLC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) opened at 35.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.47 billion. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $70.31.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $824.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.56 million. Mallinckrodt PLC had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will post $7.40 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Meredith B. Fischer bought 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.63 per share, with a total value of $50,726.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Mallinckrodt PLC by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mallinckrodt PLC by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 52,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Mallinckrodt PLC by 42.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Mallinckrodt PLC by 6,828.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,396,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,619 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mallinckrodt PLC Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company focuses on various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and rare disease specialty areas, including neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology and pulmonology; immunotherapy and neonatal critical care respiratory therapies; analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs.

