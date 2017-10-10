Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investments Corp were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investments Corp by 5,046.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,179,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,060 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Two Harbors Investments Corp by 8,595.4% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,870,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,609 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investments Corp by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,544,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,130 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investments Corp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,869,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investments Corp by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,668,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian Taylor bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $321,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,865 shares in the company, valued at $521,761.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Two Harbors Investment Corp. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $476,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 118,829 shares of company stock worth $1,925,821. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) opened at 10.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.58. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. Shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, November 2nd. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 1st.

Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Two Harbors Investments Corp had a net margin of 72.15% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $117.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Two Harbors Investments Corp’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights (MSR), commercial real estate and other financial assets (collectively known as target assets). Its investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total return to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

