Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) insider Les Wood bought 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £451.49 ($593.60).

Tullow Oil plc (LON TLW) opened at 178.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 168.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 178.48. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.19 billion. Tullow Oil plc has a 52-week low of GBX 142.30 and a 52-week high of GBX 299.86.

Get Tullow Oil plc alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Tullow Oil plc (TLW) Insider Les Wood Acquires 299 Shares” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/tullow-oil-plc-tlw-insider-les-wood-acquires-299-shares.html.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TLW shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil plc from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil plc from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil plc from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.22) target price on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.76) target price on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 226.51 ($2.98).

Tullow Oil plc Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s primary activity is the discovery and production of oil and gas. Its segments include West Africa; East Africa, and New Ventures. The West Africa Business focuses on its production and development projects in West Africa and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.