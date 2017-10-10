Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 3,514 Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc (DPS)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc (NYSE:DPS) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,943,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 195.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,203,000 after buying an additional 800,808 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,259,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,835,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 864,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,808,000 after buying an additional 314,125 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc (NYSE DPS) opened at 88.06 on Tuesday. Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $81.05 and a 52-week high of $99.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average of $92.18.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 38.28%. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc will post $4.60 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS AG upped their price target on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

In related news, insider Angela A. Stephens sold 7,700 shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $701,624.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela A. Stephens sold 3,160 shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $292,331.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,621.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc is an integrated brand owner, manufacturer and distributor of non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company offers a diverse portfolio of flavored (non-cola) carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, water and mixers.

