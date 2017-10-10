Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $576,000 Position in Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (BNCL)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its position in shares of Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNCL) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,359 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.05% of Beneficial Bancorp worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNCL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Beneficial Bancorp during the second quarter worth $111,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Beneficial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $155,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beneficial Bancorp in the first quarter worth $159,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Beneficial Bancorp by 468.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Beneficial Bancorp in the first quarter worth $170,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Beneficial Bancorp news, Director Thomas J. Lewis sold 14,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $225,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BNCL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Beneficial Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beneficial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (BNCL) opened at 16.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.55. Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45.

Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Beneficial Bancorp had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beneficial Bancorp

Beneficial Mutual Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s business activities are the ownership of Beneficial Bank (the Bank). The Bank has also operated under the name Beneficial Mutual Savings Bank. The Bank is a Pennsylvania chartered savings bank. It attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate a variety of loans, including commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, home equity loans, one- to four-family real estate loans, commercial business loans and construction loans.

