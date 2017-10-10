Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys 4,366 Shares of TriMas Corp (TRS)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas Corp (NYSE:TRS) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of TriMas Corp worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TriMas Corp by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TriMas Corp by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TriMas Corp by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas Corp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in TriMas Corp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Get TriMas Corp alerts:

Shares of TriMas Corp (TRS) opened at 27.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.27 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92. TriMas Corp has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $28.40.

TriMas Corp (NYSE:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. TriMas Corp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $213.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TriMas Corp will post $1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriMas Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded TriMas Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded TriMas Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of TriMas Corp in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TriMas Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriMas Corp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/tudor-investment-corp-et-al-buys-4366-shares-of-trimas-corp-trs.html.

In related news, insider Paul Swart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $74,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Gougarty sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $145,873.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

TriMas Corp Company Profile

TriMas Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered products for commercial, industrial and consumer markets. The Company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered closure and dispensing systems for a range of end markets, including steel and plastic industrial, and consumer packaging applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Corp (NYSE:TRS).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.