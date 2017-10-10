TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) Receives $20.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $22.00 price target on TTM Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

In other TTM Technologies news, Director Kenton K. Alder sold 3,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $42,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $142,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

TTM Technologies (TTMI) traded down 1.55% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 845,662 shares. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $19.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.56.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post $1.53 EPS for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of printed circuit board (PCB) products and is focused on technologically advanced PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions (E-M Solutions). As of January 2, 2017, the Company operated a total of 25 specialized facilities in North America and China. The Company’s segments include PCB, E-M Solutions and Corporate.

