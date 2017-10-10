Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) and Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ: TRMK) is one of 207 public companies in the “Commercial Banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Trustmark Corporation to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Trustmark Corporation alerts:

Trustmark Corporation has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trustmark Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 0.74, indicating that their average stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.4% of Trustmark Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Trustmark Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Trustmark Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Trustmark Corporation pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 35.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark Corporation 18.35% 8.04% 0.92% Trustmark Corporation Competitors 19.72% 8.36% 0.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Trustmark Corporation and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark Corporation 0 4 0 0 2.00 Trustmark Corporation Competitors 371 2886 2366 69 2.37

Trustmark Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.60%. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies have a potential upside of 0.05%. Given Trustmark Corporation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Trustmark Corporation is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trustmark Corporation and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark Corporation $569.20 million N/A 19.59 Trustmark Corporation Competitors N/A N/A 25.68

Trustmark Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Trustmark Corporation rivals beat Trustmark Corporation on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Trustmark Corporation

Trustmark Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Trustmark National Bank (TNB). Through TNB and its subsidiaries, the Company operates as a financial services company providing banking and other financial solutions. It operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking Division is responsible for all traditional banking products and services, including loans and deposits. The Wealth Management Division provides customized solutions for customers by integrating financial services with traditional banking products and services, such as money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust and retirement services. Through Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance, Inc. (FBBI), a subsidiary of TNB, the Insurance Division provides a range of retail insurance products, including commercial risk management products, bonding, group benefits and personal lines coverage.

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.