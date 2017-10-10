Trecora Resources (TREC) Major Shareholder Sells $110,771.32 in Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 8,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $110,771.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 5th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 11,500 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $151,570.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 7,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $93,310.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,100 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $267,129.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 16,516 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $218,011.20.

On Friday, September 29th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $263,600.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $253,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $253,400.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $255,000.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $256,400.00.

Trecora Resources (NYSE TREC) traded up 1.59% on Tuesday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,071 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $311.08 million, a PE ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 1.57. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $62.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 0.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Trecora Resources will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 576.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Trecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Trecora Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Trecora Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trecora Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources (TREC) is a provider of high-purity specialty hydrocarbons and waxes. TREC owns and operates a facility located in southeast Texas, just north of Beaumont, which specializes in high-purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. The Company operates through two segments: specialty petrochemical products and specialty synthetic waxes.

