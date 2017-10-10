Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,097,120 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 2,841,821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.74% of Transocean worth $313,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Transocean by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,740,030 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $80,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790,469 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Transocean by 796.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,355,168 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $54,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869,219 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Transocean by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,299,461 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $51,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,538,929 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $210,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Transocean by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,365,570 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $18,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Howard E. Davis acquired 40,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,793 shares in the company, valued at $159,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) opened at 10.51 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $4.11 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIG. ValuEngine cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nordea Equity Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.57 to $9.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

