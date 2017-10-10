Traders Buy Shares of Equity Residential (EQR) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $34.53 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $9.10 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.43 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Equity Residential had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. Equity Residential traded down ($0.04) for the day and closed at $66.40

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS AG lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays PLC increased their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.15.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $66.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.37.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $612.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 90.58%.

In other Equity Residential news, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $5,107,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce C. Strohm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,622 shares of company stock worth $11,816,599. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 124.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 22,450.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Buy Shares of Equity Residential (EQR) on Weakness” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/traders-buy-shares-of-equity-residential-eqr-on-weakness.html.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the acquisition, development and management of multifamily residential properties. Its segments include Boston, New York, Washington DC, Southern California, San Francisco, Seattle and Other Markets. Southern California includes Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.