Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,851 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Banco Santander Brasil SA were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil SA by 497.3% during the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 7,813,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,126 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil SA by 236.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,862,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil SA by 73.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,351,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,380 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil SA by 2,533.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,307,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA during the second quarter valued at $18,692,000. 1.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) traded up 3.804% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.475. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,757 shares. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.356 and a beta of 1.56. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0422 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander Brasil SA’s previous special dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. Banco Santander Brasil SA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSBR shares. BidaskClub raised Banco Santander Brasil SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander Brasil SA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander Brasil SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised Banco Santander Brasil SA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

About Banco Santander Brasil SA

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (the Bank) is indirectly controlled by Banco Santander, SA, and is an institution of the Financial and Prudential Group. The Bank operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The Company conducts its operations by means of portfolios such as commercial, investment, lending and financing, mortgage lending, leasing, credit card operations and foreign exchange.

