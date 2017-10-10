Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 68 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (AIG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE AIG) traded down 0.65% on Tuesday, reaching $61.38. 1,127,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $67.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.20. The company’s market cap is $55.45 billion.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.33. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post $4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -711.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIG. Bank of America Corporation decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. UBS AG decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.35.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. Its segments include Commercial Insurance, Consumer Insurance, Other Operations and Legacy Portfolio.

