TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.54% of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KALU. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on KALU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America Corporation raised their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other Kaiser Aluminum Corporation news, VP Del L. Miller sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $124,110.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $924,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,696 shares of company stock worth $2,662,349. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ KALU) opened at 104.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.72 and a 200-day moving average of $89.89. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.62 million. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post $5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The Company operates in the Fabricated Products segment. The Company’s Fabricated Products segment focuses on producing rolled, extruded and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive and general engineering products that include consumer durables, electronics, electrical and machinery and equipment applications.

