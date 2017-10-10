ThyssenKrupp AG (TKA) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Commerzbank Ag

Commerzbank Ag set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TKA. Jefferies Group LLC set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays PLC set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Independent Research GmbH set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.78 ($32.68).

Shares of ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA TKA) opened at 22.818 on Monday. ThyssenKrupp AG has a 52 week low of €19.40 and a 52 week high of €27.01. The firm’s market capitalization is €12.91 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.29.

About ThyssenKrupp AG

ThyssenKrupp AG is a Germany-based technology holding company operating through eight business segments. Steel Europe segment, which produces carbon steel flat products. Steel Americas, engaged in production, processing and marketing of high-grade carbon steels. Stainless Global segment is engaged in production of stainless steel products and materials.

