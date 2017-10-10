Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has $824,000 Holdings in BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned about 0.05% of BofI Holding worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in BofI Holding by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BofI Holding by 0.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in BofI Holding by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BofI Holding by 1.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BofI Holding by 0.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ BOFI) opened at 26.90 on Tuesday. BofI Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BofI Holding from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of BofI Holding in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of BofI Holding in a report on Friday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of BofI Holding from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of BofI Holding in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BofI Holding has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

BofI Holding Profile

BofI Holding, Inc (BofI) is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a diversified financial services company. The Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its branchless, low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. The Bank has deposit and loan customers, including consumer and business checking, savings and time deposit accounts and financing for single family and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables.

