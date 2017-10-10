Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has $2.17 Million Stake in Stryker Corporation (SYK)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Stryker Corporation were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Corporation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stryker Corporation by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,575,000. BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Stryker Corporation by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David Floyd sold 19,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $2,790,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $731,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,976.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,927. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker Corporation (SYK) opened at 145.93 on Tuesday. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.20.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Stryker Corporation had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Stryker Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post $6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stryker Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stryker Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.78.

About Stryker Corporation

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

