Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 1,160 Shares of Hancock Holding Company (HBHC)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Hancock Holding were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Holding by 18,052.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,069,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Holding by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,229,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,316,000 after purchasing an additional 544,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hancock Holding by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,976 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hancock Holding by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,103,000 after purchasing an additional 53,383 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hancock Holding by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,606,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,702,000 after purchasing an additional 74,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Holding Company alerts:

In other news, Director Randall W. Hanna sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Holding stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $101,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 12,240 shares of Hancock Holding stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $570,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,909 shares of company stock worth $827,307. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-buys-1160-shares-of-hancock-holding-company-hbhc.html.

HBHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Hancock Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Holding from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Hancock Holding in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on Hancock Holding and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.81.

Hancock Holding Company (HBHC) opened at 48.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47. Hancock Holding Company has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $52.94.

Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Hancock Holding had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $267.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hancock Holding Company will post $2.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Hancock Holding’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Hancock Holding Profile

Hancock Holding Company is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region, through its bank subsidiary, Whitney Bank (the Bank), a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. The Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Holding Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Holding Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.