Thoratec (THOR) versus Biolase (BIOL) Critical Comparison

Thoratec (NASDAQ: THOR) and Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) are both healthcare companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.3% of Biolase shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Biolase shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Thoratec and Biolase, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thoratec 0 0 0 0 N/A Biolase 0 0 1 0 3.00

Biolase has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 268.35%. Given Biolase’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biolase is more favorable than Thoratec.

Profitability

This table compares Thoratec and Biolase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thoratec 10.29% 8.02% 6.71% Biolase -31.64% -64.44% -35.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thoratec and Biolase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thoratec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Biolase $50.48 million 1.02 -$14.68 million ($0.32) -2.12

Thoratec has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Biolase.

Summary

Biolase beats Thoratec on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thoratec Company Profile

Thoratec Corporation develops, manufactures and markets medical devices used for mechanical circulatory support for the treatment of heart failure patients. The Company’s products include ventricular assist devices (VADs), such as HeartMate II Left Ventricular Assist System (HeartMate II), HeartMate III Left Ventricular Assist System, Thoratec Paracorporeal Ventricular Assist Device (PVAD) and Thoratec Implantable Ventricular Assist Device (IVAD). For acute circulatory support, the Company’s product lines are CentriMag Acute Circulatory System (CentriMag) and for pediatric patients PediMag/PediVAS Acute Circulatory System (PediMag/PediVAS). HeartMate III, a centrifugal-flow, chronic, left ventricular assist system.

Biolase Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOLASE) is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. The Company markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and computer-aided design (CAD)/computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) intra-oral scanners, in-office, chair-side milling machines and three-dimensional (3-D) printers. It offers two categories of laser system products: WaterLase (all-tissue) systems and Diode (soft tissue) systems. Its brand, WaterLase, uses a combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures performed using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue. It also offers its Diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its Waterlase and Diode systems use disposable laser tips of differing sizes and shapes depending on the procedures being performed.

