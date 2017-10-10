THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD) Holdings Held by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management continued to hold its stake in shares of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in THL Credit were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in THL Credit by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 39,895 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in THL Credit by 1,142.1% in the 2nd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 137,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 126,377 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in THL Credit by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 271,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 30,421 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in THL Credit in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in THL Credit in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ TCRD) opened at 9.33 on Tuesday. THL Credit, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $10.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. THL Credit had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $20.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. THL Credit’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that THL Credit, Inc. will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 145.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCRD shares. Deutsche Bank AG lowered THL Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of THL Credit in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised THL Credit from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of THL Credit in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of THL Credit in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

THL Credit Profile

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

