Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,737 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,692.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,988,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,531,095,000 after acquiring an additional 22,165,530 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.4% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,430,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,259 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18,197.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,971,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,989,193,000 after acquiring an additional 695,079 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 68.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,373,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,900,000 after acquiring an additional 559,400 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) opened at 193.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a 12-month low of $139.07 and a 12-month high of $194.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will post $9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.45%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,790,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.97, for a total value of $65,149.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,312 shares in the company, valued at $961,312.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,738 shares of company stock worth $9,302,112 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective (up previously from $182.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

