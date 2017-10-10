Theratechnologies Inc (TH) Price Target Cut to C$9.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Theratechnologies Inc (TSE:TH) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Theratechnologies from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Theratechnologies (TH) opened at 7.86 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. The firm’s market capitalization is $584.90 million.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company addresses medical needs to promote healthy living among human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) patients. Its products include EGRIFTA and Ibalizumab. EGRIFTA (tesamorelin for injection) refers to tesamorelin and it is indicated for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV infected patients with lipodystrophy.

