The Priceline Group (PCLN) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.23

Media headlines about The Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Priceline Group earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.5818356204836 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

PCLN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Priceline Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Priceline Group from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Priceline Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of The Priceline Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS AG restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Priceline Group in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,952.67.

The Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) traded up 0.47% during trading on Monday, hitting $1926.93. 233,466 shares of the company traded hands. The Priceline Group has a 52-week low of $1,422.19 and a 52-week high of $2,067.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,846.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1,862.31. The firm has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.47.

The Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $15.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.25 by $0.89. The Priceline Group had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Priceline Group will post $74.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Priceline Group news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.47, for a total value of $237,835.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,544,761.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan L. Docter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,875.90, for a total value of $4,689,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,080. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Priceline Group

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

