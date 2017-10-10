The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,021,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540,229 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.82% of Shaw Communications worth $87,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,467,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,463 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) traded up 0.44% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.86. 64,424 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.91. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJR. National Bank Financial cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

