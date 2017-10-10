The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $79.24 Million Stake in Ishares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ishares MSCI India ETF (NASDAQ:INDA) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,468,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,232 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in Ishares MSCI India ETF were worth $79,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ishares MSCI India ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Ishares MSCI India ETF by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ishares MSCI India ETF by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ishares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ishares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000.

Ishares MSCI India ETF (INDA) traded up 0.81% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.78. 454,423 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95. Ishares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

