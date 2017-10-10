The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $71.15 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071,598 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 51,741 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation worth $71,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 3,470.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,747,905 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,425,316,000 after purchasing an additional 39,606,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,545,109 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,413,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,065,752 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,664,366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267,262 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,444,391,000 after purchasing an additional 435,142 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,706,635 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $875,339,000 after purchasing an additional 557,035 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation news, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $347,430.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rajeev Mehta sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,272,640.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 187,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,349,274.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,324 shares of company stock worth $20,518,833 over the last 90 days. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) traded up 0.27% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.85. The company had a trading volume of 466,683 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $73.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

