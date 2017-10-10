The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,149,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,601,000 after buying an additional 1,585,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 2,314.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,552,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,129,000 after buying an additional 31,204,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,579,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,113,000 after buying an additional 680,941 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 9.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,856,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,302,000 after buying an additional 790,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 55.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,605,000 after buying an additional 2,988,664 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) opened at 77.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.44. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $76.76 and a one year high of $97.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.33.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post $3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from The Kraft Heinz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $102.00 price objective on The Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

