The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (HABT) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Robert W. Baird currently has a $20.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of The Habit Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Habit Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Habit Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Habit Restaurants from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of The Habit Restaurants in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.92.

The Habit Restaurants (HABT) opened at 13.15 on Monday. The Habit Restaurants has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.37 million, a PE ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05.

The Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.15 million. The Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Habit Restaurants will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Habit Restaurants by 7.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Habit Restaurants during the second quarter worth $168,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Habit Restaurants during the first quarter worth $190,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Habit Restaurants by 52.6% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Habit Restaurants by 376.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc (Habit Burger Grill) is a fast casual restaurant company. The Company is engaged in preparing made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it offers sides, shakes and malts.

