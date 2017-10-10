The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 52,454 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $11,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAKE. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 367.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,022,000 after acquiring an additional 298,089 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 price objective on The Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) opened at 41.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $67.14.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $569.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post $2.65 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/the-cheesecake-factory-incorporated-cake-shares-sold-by-ameriprise-financial-inc.html.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is engaged in the restaurant and bakery business. As of March 2, 2017, the Company operated 208 Company-owned restaurants: 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark and one under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark. The Company’s segments include The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, and other.

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.