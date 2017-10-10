The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 20.5% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 120,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth about $606,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth about $973,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 33.8% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 105.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ CAKE) opened at 41.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.32. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.80.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $569.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.12 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post $2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is engaged in the restaurant and bakery business. As of March 2, 2017, the Company operated 208 Company-owned restaurants: 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark and one under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark. The Company’s segments include The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, and other.

