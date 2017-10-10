Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 16,901 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,901 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 0.7% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $51,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,926,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,079,000 after buying an additional 1,058,408 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,211,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,358,000 after buying an additional 268,119 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,726,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,189,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,354,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,524,000 after buying an additional 251,734 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,064,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,737,000 after buying an additional 218,999 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $134.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. SBG Securities raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.92.

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE PM) opened at 113.37 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc has a 12 month low of $86.78 and a 12 month high of $123.55. The company has a market capitalization of $176.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc will post $4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.90%.

In related news, insider Drago Azinovic sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

