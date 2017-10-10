Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) opened at 407.095 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12 month low of $249.00 and a 12 month high of $414.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.563 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $393.59 and its 200-day moving average is $326.92.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 73.06% and a return on equity of 112.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust (the Trust) is engaged in managing land, including royalty interests, for the benefit of its owners. The Company operates through managing the land segment, which includes sales and leases of such land, and the retention of oil and gas royalties. The Trust derives revenue from all avenues of managing the land, such as oil and gas royalties, grazing leases, easements, sundry and specialty leases, and land sales.

