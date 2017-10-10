Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Price Target Increased to $379.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $317.00 to $379.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSLA. Vetr cut Tesla from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $385.74 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a sell rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $265.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Tesla from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $326.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) opened at 342.94 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $57.23 billion. Tesla has a 52 week low of $178.19 and a 52 week high of $389.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.06 and a 200 day moving average of $335.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post ($6.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.20, for a total transaction of $777,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,329,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 44,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.36, for a total value of $15,240,299.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,111 shares in the company, valued at $12,290,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,446 shares of company stock worth $17,504,929. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 326 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 336 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

