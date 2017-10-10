Ted Baker plc (TED) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Ted Baker plc (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 2,750 ($36.16) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TED. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.76) price target on shares of Ted Baker plc in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ted Baker plc from GBX 2,820 ($37.08) to GBX 2,900 ($38.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.81) price objective on shares of Ted Baker plc in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,960.83 ($38.93).

Ted Baker plc (TED) opened at 2831.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,533.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,541.62. Ted Baker plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,286.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,150.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.25 billion.

Ted Baker plc Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc is a United Kingdom-based global lifestyle company. The Company offers a range of collections, including menswear, womenswear, global, phormal, endurance, accessories, audio, bedding, childrenswear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skinwear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles and watches.

