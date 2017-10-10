Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Stake Lessened by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,916 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Tecnoglass worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 155,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 15,261 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGLS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ TGLS) traded down 1.14% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.96. 176 shares of the company traded hands. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. The company’s market capitalization is $235.45 million.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Tecnoglass had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $80.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post $0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass and windows for residential and commercial construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

