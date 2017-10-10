Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 13,000 Shares of Ford Motor Company (F)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,421,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,958,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,567,920 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,624,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,887,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,896,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,705 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,703,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $981,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 75,771,499 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $881,979,000 after purchasing an additional 391,692 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor Company alerts:

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) opened at 12.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.12. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $13.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post $1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven R. Armstrong sold 22,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $273,080.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John T. Lawler sold 80,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $886,864.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,044. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Vetr lowered Ford Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.54 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $10.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-sells-13000-shares-of-ford-motor-company-f.html.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.