Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 498,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation by 30.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation by 268.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation by 4.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial Corporation alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) opened at 76.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.11 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Cincinnati Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post $2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

WARNING: “Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-has-1-08-million-holdings-in-cincinnati-financial-corporation-cinf.html.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through five segments: Commercial lines insurance, Personal lines insurance, Excess and surplus lines insurance, and Life insurance and Investments. Its Commercial Lines Insurance Segment provides five commercial business lines: commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, workers’ compensation and other commercial lines.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.