Teachers Advisors LLC Has $5.52 Million Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,921 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of PDC Energy worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 31,760 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,001,093 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $311,818,000 after purchasing an additional 203,524 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho raised PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Williams Capital set a $67.00 target price on PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ PDCE) opened at 48.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $84.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 340.71 and a beta of 0.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The energy producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1269.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

