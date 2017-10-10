Tdam USA Inc. Purchases 218,397 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,397 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corporation makes up about 1.0% of Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America Corporation were worth $20,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Waldron LP increased its position in Bank of America Corporation by 112.2% in the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 24,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Bank of America Corporation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 10,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Bank of America Corporation by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 176,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its position in Bank of America Corporation by 44.5% in the first quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 138,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 42,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bank of America Corporation by 0.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,358,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,416,000 after buying an additional 101,657 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) opened at 25.85 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $271.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. Bank of America Corporation had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post $1.80 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Bank of America Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Bank of America Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 86,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $2,096,194.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Vetr raised Bank of America Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.59 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised Bank of America Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

About Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

