TD Securities Raises Exchange Income Co. (EIF) Price Target to C$43.00

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.67.

Shares of Exchange Income (EIF) opened at 34.27 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30.

In related news, Director Gary Buckley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.79 per share, with a total value of C$49,264.00. Also, Director Michael Pyle bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,280.00. Insiders purchased a total of 77,760 shares of company stock worth $2,253,017 over the last ninety days.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation is focused on opportunities in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The Company operates through two segments: Aviation and Manufacturing. The Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario and Nunavut.

