TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management Inc.

Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AHL Partners LLP lifted its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 84.1% during the second quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 167,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 76,551 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 4.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,456,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,557,000 after purchasing an additional 245,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. RPTC Inc. bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,937,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 4.3% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 989,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,545,000 after purchasing an additional 40,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) opened at 48.64 on Tuesday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 16.09%. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation will post $1.69 EPS for the current year.

AMTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In related news, major shareholder Luxembourg International Ho Td purchased 11,074,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $399,999,995.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $669,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a provider of securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services. The Company provides its services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Company provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs.

