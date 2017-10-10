TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of TCF Financial have underperformed the industry year to date. Also, the company’s earnings surprise history is not impressive. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters. The company remains affected by the consistently declining banking fees for the last few years. Further, mounting expenses primarily driven by growth in staff level remains a near-term headwind. However, increasing loans, strong deposit mix and easing margin pressure will likely to aid profitability. The company has been benefiting from improving credit quality in consumer real estate portfolio and has witnessed enhanced profitability ratios as well, which keeps us encouraged.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial Corporation in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.50) on shares of TCF Financial Corporation in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of TCF Financial Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCF) traded up 0.612% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.255. The stock had a trading volume of 479,131 shares. TCF Financial Corporation has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $20.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.952 and a beta of 1.25.

TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.12 million. TCF Financial Corporation had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TCF Financial Corporation will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry N. Winslow acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Corporation Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is TCF National Bank (TCF Bank). The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking and Enterprise Services. Consumer Banking comprises all of the Company’s consumer-facing businesses.

