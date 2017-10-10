Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Stake Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41,004 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of Taylor Morrison Home Corp worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 148,720.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,647,000 after buying an additional 4,342,631 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 6,375.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,236,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,331,000 after buying an additional 4,171,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 72.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,031,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,834,000 after buying an additional 2,962,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 76.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,072,000 after buying an additional 1,519,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 323.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,917,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,038,000 after buying an additional 1,465,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taylor Morrison Home Corp alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) traded down 0.57% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.68. 55,806 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 13.65. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $24.79.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $908.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.70 million. Taylor Morrison Home Corp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $43.60 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, insider C. David Cone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Stake Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/taylor-morrison-home-corp-tmhc-stake-raised-by-cubist-systematic-strategies-llc.html.

About Taylor Morrison Home Corp

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder, which designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The Company is also a land developer, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. Its segments include East, which includes Atlanta, Charlotte, North Florida, Raleigh, Southwest Florida and Tampa; Central, which includes Austin, Dallas, and Houston (each of the Dallas and Houston markets include both a Taylor Morrison division and a Darling Homes division); West, which includes Bay Area, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Sacramento and Southern California, and Mortgage Operations, which includes Taylor Morrison Home Funding, LLC (TMHF) and Inspired Title Services, LLC (Inspired Title).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.