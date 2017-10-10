Target Corporation (TGT) Holdings Trimmed by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 161,238 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Target Corporation worth $38,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Target Corporation by 2,069.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,046,403 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,596,495,000 after purchasing an additional 44,877,391 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Target Corporation by 83.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,025,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,047,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,526 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Target Corporation by 8.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,112,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,103,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,774 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Target Corporation by 14.2% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,307,951 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $568,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Target Corporation by 43.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,778,242 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $197,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Target Corporation alerts:

Shares of Target Corporation (TGT) opened at 56.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39. Target Corporation has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $79.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 billion. Target Corporation had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post $4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target Corporation’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Vetr upgraded Target Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.66 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Target Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Target Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Target Corporation from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Target Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/target-corporation-tgt-holdings-trimmed-by-stifel-financial-corp.html.

In other Target Corporation news, insider Hourigan Rice Jacqueline sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $277,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target Corporation

Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. Its digital channels include a range of general merchandise, including a range of items found in its stores, along with an assortment, such as additional sizes and colors sold only online.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.