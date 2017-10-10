Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Targa Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.81.

In related news, insider Dan C. Middlebrooks sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,129.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) traded up 0.13% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.94. 276,596 shares of the stock traded hands. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The stock’s market capitalization is $10.34 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/targa-resources-inc-trgp-shares-bought-by-coldstream-capital-management-inc.html.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream energy company in North America. It provides midstream services. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing (Downstream Business). It is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing and terminalling crude oil, and storing, terminalling and selling refined petroleum products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.