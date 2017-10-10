Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) Position Decreased by Clinton Group Inc.

Clinton Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,597 shares during the quarter. Clinton Group Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKT. BidaskClub downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Boenning Scattergood set a $25.00 price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other news, SVP Carrie A. Geldner sold 1,800 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $43,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,895.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas E. Mcdonough sold 10,734 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $287,027.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,933.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) opened at 24.90 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $37.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post $0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.73%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is an owner and operator of outlet centers in the United States and Canada. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers.

